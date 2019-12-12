JCPD to conduct extra traffic enforcement in frequent school bus stop areas

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department has decided to crack down on traffic violations near school buses.

According to a release from JCPD, a survey from the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services reported more than 17 million traffic violations nationwide during the school year that put children in danger while they enter and exit the bus.

In response, JCPD says they will be conducting extra traffic enforcement in areas that regularly have reports of vehicles driving past stopped school buses.

“Failing to stop when approaching a stopped school bus is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of between $250 and $1,000,” said Johnson City Police Officer Adam Miller. “We take these violations very seriously, as they jeopardize the safety of our children as well as the motoring public and pedestrians.”

In Tennessee, state law requires drivers to come to a complete stop when a bus stops and they are driving in the same direction. Drivers also must maintain a safe following distance.

Drivers headed in the opposite direction as the bus are also required to stop, unless there is a physical barrier dividing the road.

Drivers are also required to stop for a stopped bus if there is a two-way continuous turn lane.

“The Johnson City Police Department is asking drivers to be alert and allow our children to arrive to and from school safely,” said Sgt. Sparks. “During these months that bring cold weather and hazardous driving conditions we ask drivers to be even more vigilant.”



JCPD also urges parents to go over school bus safety with their children and accompany them to stops while they await the bus when possible.

JCPD also reminds drivers to defrost their windows so as to be able to spot any dangers around school bus stops.