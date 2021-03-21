JCPD: Threat concerning Science Hill High School

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department was made aware of a threat concerning Science Hill High School that was circulating on social media, according to a post by the department Sunday night.

In the post, police said in coordination with Johnson City Schools, the student has been identified, and there is no danger associated with those threats to students, faculty or staff.

Additional police presence and patrol will be at Science Hill High School Monday “in an abundance of caution.”

