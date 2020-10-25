JCPD: Telford woman charged with identity theft after giving another’s information in Oct. 18 arrest

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A 29-year-old Telford woman has been charged with two counts of identity theft after officers discover she gave someone else’s identification when she was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle on October 18, Johnson City police said.

Jennifer R. Longworth was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle outside the Quality Inn on South Roan Street in Johnson City on October 18. However, the next day, police discovered her true identity and filed extra charges of identity theft.

Longworth was charged with two separate counts of identity theft, police said and is currently being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond.

A preliminary hearing is set for Monday in Washington County General Sessions Court.