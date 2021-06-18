JCPD: Teen arrested for car theft, hit-and-run

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Police announced the arrest of a 16-year-old in connection to a car theft and hit-and-run incident in on Thursday.

According to a press release by the department, the JCPD were on the lookout for a 2016 Toyota 4runner after reports that a juvenile had stolen it on the 1300 block of Indian Ridge Road.

Officers also reported that the driver of the stolen vehicle struck and damaged another car on the way out of the parking lot.

The report states that at roughly 4 a.m. Friday morning officers found the vehicle parked behind Science Hill High School with the minor in the driver’s seat.

The juvenile was placed in custody and transported to the Upper East Tennessee Juvenile Facility awaiting an appearance in Johnson City Juvenile Court.