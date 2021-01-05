JCPD: Tazewell, Va. man dies of injuries after December crash on Bobby Hicks Hwy.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tazewell, Virginia man has died as a result of injuries he sustained in a Johnson City crash on December 19.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers were called to the scene of the crash on Bobby Hicks Highway at 6:57 p.m.

An investigation found that a 2018 Ford Escape had been driving west on Bobby Hicks Highway when it started to turn left onto Kingsport Highway.

JCPD reports the Ford turned into the path of 2012 Chevrolet Silverado that was headed east on Bobby Hicks Highway.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Christopher Allen, of Johnson City, sustained minor injuries in the crash.

The driver of the Ford, identified as Robert Druggish, 68, of Tazewell, suffered life-threatening injuries. Druggish was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

JCPD reports Druggish was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center for treatment before being air-lifted to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in North Carolina.

The release says Druggish died from his injuries on January 2, 2021.

As of Tuesday, the investigation is ongoing.