JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Johnson City Police Department have confirmed they are investigating a report of a suspicious package at a post office.

Both Johnson City Police officers and fire officials are at the United States Post Office located at 1100 N State of Franklin Road.

I’m here at the United States Post Office located at 1100 N State of Franklin Road where officials with the Johnson City Police Department have confirmed they are investigating a report of a suspicious package at a post office. pic.twitter.com/LQhUN1DnB3 — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) September 8, 2020

The explosive ordinance disposal just pulled up to the post office. pic.twitter.com/Akn07s81L3 — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) September 8, 2020

The robot is preparing to go inside the post office. pic.twitter.com/BGHwkhdTHk — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) September 8, 2020

Police ask that the public to avoid the immediate area.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.