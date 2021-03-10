JCPD: Suspect on the run after Wednesday morning shooting sends man to hospital

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A suspect is on the run and a man is in the hospital after a shooting at Plymouth Ridge Apartments in Johnson City Wednesday morning.
Police were called to the scene just before 8 a.m., according to JCPD public information officer Heather Brack.
Brack told News Channel 11’s Ashley Sharp that a man was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center and at last check was in surgery with gunshot wounds. The hospitalized person was identified only as a white man.
The suspect in the shooting has not been identified and is on the run as of 8:42 a.m., according to Brack.
JCPD investigators are speaking to witnesses to attempt to learn more about the suspect.
Brack said the shooting is an isolated incident and there are no general threats known.
Neighbors who live at the complex reported hearing at least 9 shots Wednesday morning. This information is not confirmed by JCPD.
