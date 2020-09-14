JCPD: Suspect in hit-and-run has ‘negotiated time’ to turn himself in, faces aggravated assault charges

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Johnson City Police department said a suspect identified in a hit-and-run from over the weekend has agreed to turn himself in.

According to police, the suspect, who has yet to be identified, has negotiated a time to turn himself in to Johnson City authorities.

Police confirmed the suspect was from North Carolina and will face aggravated assault charges.

The hit-and-run occurred in downtown Johnson City on Saturday night during a protest, according to police.

In viewer video submitted to News Channel 11 from rally participant Jordan Buchanan, you can see a man get hit by a Ford Expedition SUV and fall to the ground.

UPDATE: According to JCPD Police are in contact with the suspect’s attorney but have not made contact with the suspect involved in a hit and run Saturday night. A warrant is out for the person’s arrest and they have negotiated a time to turn themself in. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/OT4CNRvdjN — Kristen Gallant WJHL (@KristenOGallant) September 14, 2020

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.