JCPD: Suspect in hit-and-run has ‘negotiated time’ to turn himself in, faces aggravated assault charges

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Johnson City Police department said a suspect identified in a hit-and-run from over the weekend has agreed to turn himself in.
According to police, the suspect, who has yet to be identified, has negotiated a time to turn himself in to Johnson City authorities.
Police confirmed the suspect was from North Carolina and will face aggravated assault charges.
The hit-and-run occurred in downtown Johnson City on Saturday night during a protest, according to police.
In viewer video submitted to News Channel 11 from rally participant Jordan Buchanan, you can see a man get hit by a Ford Expedition SUV and fall to the ground.
