JCPD: Suspect in hit-and-run has ‘negotiated time’ to turn himself in, faces aggravated assault charges

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Jordan Buchanan

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Johnson City Police department said a suspect identified in a hit-and-run from over the weekend has agreed to turn himself in.

According to police, the suspect, who has yet to be identified, has negotiated a time to turn himself in to Johnson City authorities.

Police confirmed the suspect was from North Carolina and will face aggravated assault charges.

The hit-and-run occurred in downtown Johnson City on Saturday night during a protest, according to police.

In viewer video submitted to News Channel 11 from rally participant Jordan Buchanan, you can see a man get hit by a Ford Expedition SUV and fall to the ground.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss