JCPD: Suspect from 2 local armed robberies arrested, hospitalized after shot by store clerk’s husband

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Georgia man was arrested after two armed robberies in Johnson City on Tuesday night.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers were first called to Tri City Wholesale Tobacco on South Roan Street at 9:35 p.m.

The release says the suspect attempted an armed robbery and fired a pistol into the store. No one was injured.

A description of the suspect, later identified as Dequan Lamar Rushing, 35, of Ellenwood, Georgia, was given to all JCPD units after he fled the scene.

At 10:15 p.m., officers were called to another armed robbery at the Scotchman on East Unaka Avenue.

JCPD reports that while Rushing was at the Scotchman, the clerk complied with his demands but was threatened with a gun and controlled by him.

The release says the clerk’s husband, a valid handgun carrier with a permit, stepped in and shot Rushing twice in self-defense after the pistol was pointed at him.

Rushing reportedly ran from the second scene on foot and was later apprehended by a police K-9 unit after he refused commands from an officer to surrender.

Rushing was taken into custody and transported to a nearby medical facility where he remains in serious condition.

He is charged with aggravated robbery, attempted aggravated robbery, three counts of aggravated assault, especially aggravated kidnapping, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and resisting arrest.

JCPD reports the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call JCPD Criminal Investigation Division at (423) 434-6166.