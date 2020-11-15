JCPD: Shots fired on Sinking Creek road, no injuries

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City police responded to reports of shots fired in the 2200 block of Sinking Creek Road on Saturday evening.

According to an official with the department, officers were dispatched before 7 p.m. to the scene.

JCPD officers told News Channel 11 when they arrived on scene, there was clear evidence the shots were fired into a residence.

Police said casings were found on the outside of the home and on the roadway.

According to Captain Perry with Johnson City police, no one was injured.

As of right now there are no leads on any suspects. This incident remains under investigation.