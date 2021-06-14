Victim, suspect identified in Johnson City fatal shooting

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department announced an individual is in custody after a fatal shooting early Monday morning.

According to Heather Brack, JCPD public information officer, the shooting took place around 3 a.m. at the Roadrunner Market at 607 Twin Oaks Drive.

The police department says Joshua Alexander, 22 of Johnson City, was shot in the chest. He was taken to Johnson City Medical Center where he died.

Police arrested Randy R. Canter, 23 of Johnson City, and charged him with second degree murder.

Richard R. Canter (Photo: Washington County Detention Center)

According to the police department, Alexander had been with Canter throughout the early morning hours and had agreed to meet at the gas station to discuss property that was recently taken from the victim.

“The conversation led to an argument where Mr. Canter fired one shot striking Mr. Alexander in the chest,” the police department stated in a release. “The suspect initially left the scene, but later returned, where he was taken into custody.”

Canter was booked into the Washington County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

Anyone with more information regarding the events of the morning are encouraged to call the Johnson City Police Department at 423-434-6158.