JCPD: ‘Serious crash’ investigation ongoing

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department responded to a report of a crash on McKinley Road at the intersection of Woodlawn Drive shortly before 9 p.m. Friday night.

The crash involved a Honda CRV and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Both involved individuals were transported to the area hospital for injuries.

The motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries, but the other driver’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening at the time, according to the news release.

The department’s Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and assumed the investigation, which remains ongoing.

