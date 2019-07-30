JCPD seeks suspect in hit-and-run involving female pedestrian

Johnson City Police Crime Stoppers and Most Wanted via Facebook

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department is looking for a man for questioning after a woman was hit with a Jeep.

According to a post from the Johnson City Police Crime Stoppers and Most Wanted, the pictured suspect hit a female pedestrian with a Jeep before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information that could be helpful in identifying and finding the suspect is asked to contact the Johnson City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (423) 434-1007.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 434-6158 or text 423JCPD with a tip to 847411.

Tips can also be submitted online here.