JCPD seeks identity of suspect after Tuesday morning gas station robbery

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department is attempting to identify a suspect after a robbery at a gas station Tuesday morning.

According to a release from JCPD, officers were called to the Roadrunner Market at 408 North Broadway Street around 1:05 a.m.

Officers discovered that a white man had entered the store and demanded money.

He then fled the scene “with an undisclosed amount of money.”

The release says the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the JCPD Criminal Investigation Division at 423-434-6166.