JCPD seeks identity of credit card fraud suspect

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a credit card fraud investigation.

The Johnson City Police Department says a local building supply company took an order over the phone for more than $2,000 in supplies. The person who called in the order used a credit card.

A man in a red pickup truck pulling a flatbed trailer picked up the building materials at the business and left. After he departed, the company was notified that the credit card had been declined and reported stolen.

JCPD released surveillance camera photos showing the suspect they are trying to identify and the vehicle they are trying to locate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Johnson City police crime stoppers at 423-434-6158 or on JCPD’s website. Additionally, anonymous tips may be submitted by sending a text message to 847411 with the code 423JCPD. The Criminal Investigation Division can also be reached at 423-434-6166.