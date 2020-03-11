JCPD searching for missing woman last seen February 22

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department is searching for a woman reported missing by her family.

According to a post from Johson City Police Crime Stoppers and Most Wanted, Lisa Michelle Osborne was last seen on February 22, 2020.

Osborne is 5’5″ and her hair is suspected to be shorter than in the picture provided.

She was last seen at her home on Swadley Road in Johnson City.

Anyone with information that could help locate Osborne is asked to call the JCPD Criminal Investigations Division at 423-434-6108 or remain anonymous by calling 423-4346158.