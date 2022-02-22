JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police say three inmates walked away from work detail on Tuesday.

According to the Johnson City Police Department, the agency was notified around 5:35 p.m that the inmates walked off while performing work at Freedom Hall Civic Center.

The JCPD identified the inmates as Brianna Marie Fleenor, Mary Elizabeth Dunn, and Kayla Danielle Pierson.

Brianna Marie Fleenor, Mary Elizabeth Dunn, and Kayla Danielle Pierson. (Photos: JCPD)

Fleenor was sentenced for selling methamphetamine, Dunn was convicted of felony theft and evading arrest, and Pierson was convicted of selling meth, according to the police department.

Police said Fleenor, 30, has brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, black sweatshirt, and brown boots.

Dunn, 33, was described as having brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Pierson, 25, has red hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and gray boots.

Anyone who sees the inmates is asked to call 911.