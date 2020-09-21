JCPD says case of woman falling five stories downtown now a ‘medical investigation’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Johnson City Police department said Monday they are continuing to investigate after a woman fell five stories out of a downtown building over the weekend, but are not suspecting foul play.

News Channel 11’s Kristen Gallant spoke with Lt. Don Shepard at the Johnson City Police department who said in part, “Right now its a medical investigation but we’re going to do a thorough investigation to make sure that’s what happened.”

Lt. Shepard did say at this time they are not looking at foul play.

JCPD says at this point in their investigation they are NOT suspecting foul play regarding a women falling out of a fifth story window in Downtown Johnson City on Saturday. @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/rhj0BXkol6 — Kristen Gallant WJHL (@KristenOGallant) September 21, 2020

Johnson City Police officers first responded to a building at 200 East Main Street early Saturday morning after a report that a woman fell from a fifth-story window.

Police have not yet identified the woman that fell but said she was taken to the Johnson City Medical Center to be treated for her injuries.

As of Monday afternoon, the woman was still hospitalized.

As far as investigators know, the women does not live or work in the building.

“That’s part of the investigation,” said Shepard, “We’re still trying to determine who was in there, why she was in there, where she may have been prior to that.”

While police said they’ve spoken to several witnesses, they are still asking the public for any information related to the incident.

“If anybody has any specific dates, times, or names of people who may know something about this incident, were open and free to talk to them,” said Lt. Shepard.

You can contact the JCPD Criminal Investigation Division at 423-434-6166 or to report any tips anonymously at Crime Stoppers by calling 423-434-6158.