JCPD: Roan Mountain man arrested on aggravated assault charges, among others

JOHSNON CITY, Tenn (WJHL) – A Roan Mountain man is in custody Saturday morning after Johnson City police placed him under arrest on multiple charges of aggravated assault, and others.

Kipplan Arnett was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, and theft under $1,000 at approximately 10:24 a.m. Friday. JCPD officers served outstanding warrants on charges for an incident that happened on March 29.

Arnett was placed under arrest and transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where he is being held in lieu of a $20,000 bond. Arraignment is set for 1:30 p.m. on Monday in Washington County General Sessions Court.