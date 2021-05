JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Fire Department responded to a single-engine plane crash near the intersection of Watauga and Clairmont roads Wednesday night at 5:51 p.m.

Johnson City officials confirmed that there were no injures and no fire, but the crash did result in a small fuel leak.





Photos: WJHL

JCFD remains at the scene awaiting the arrival of the Federal Aviation Administration.