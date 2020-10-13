JCPD: Resident ‘confronted and restrained’ man who broke into apartment until police arrived

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man was arrested on Sunday after police say he broke into an apartment and was restrained by the resident until police arrived.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers were called to a burglary at an apartment in the 200 block of E. Chilhowie Avenue.

Officers arrived and conducted an investigation into the alleged burglary.

The release says investigators found that Jeremy Bowman, 26, had “forced his way into the apartment thinking it belonged to someone else.”

JCPD reports that the resident of the apartment “confronted and restrained” Bowman until the police arrived at the apartment.

Bowman was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary.

He was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and placed on a $5,000 bond.