JCPD releases safety tips ahead of holiday shopping

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As shoppers prepare to make holiday purchases both in stores and online, the Johnson City Police Department has issued tips to help protect them from scams and theft.

For those shopping in-person, JCPD offered the following tips:

Keep valuables locked away and hidden. A thief is much more likely to take something that is left in plain sight.

Try to shop during busier hours – the crowds may be larger but there will be more people nearby to help if you need it.

Don’t shop alone. Go with a friend or family member when possible.

Do not leave purses unattended in shopping carts.

Do not carry large amounts of cash.

Always lock your vehicle, in parking lots and at home.

Most importantly, be aware of personal safety. Be aware of what and who is around you. Park in well-lit spaces, and keep your keys in your hand when going in and out of stores – the less time you stand in a parking lot trying to unlock a car and place packages inside, the better. As you leave the store, stop and scan the area between you and your vehicle. If you see something suspicious, go back inside the store and contact store security or call 911.

For those who prefer to do their shopping online, JCPD recommends doing the following:

Have packages delivered to households where someone is home, a work address or require a signature at the time of delivery.

Have packages delivered to a local Amazon locker to be picked up within three days of delivery. This free service is available at the time of checkout on the popular website.

Instead of having items delivered to your doorstep opt for in-store pick up.

Sign up for alerts when offered by the retailer or delivery service so you can stay informed as to which packages are being delivered and when.