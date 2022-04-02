JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department issued an updated press release on Saturday in regards to a fatal accident that occurred on Thursday in Johnson City.

According to the release, officers responded to a three-vehicle crash near the intersection of East Fairview Avenue and Roosevelt Street at around 5:05 p.m.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a Ford F-250 pickup truck with an attached trailer was stationary on East Fairview Avenue waiting to turn left onto Roosevelt Street when a 2005 Honda motorcycle traveling east failed to stop, side-swiped another motorcycle and crashed into the rear of the pickup’s trailer, according to the release.

The department says the driver of the Honda motorcycle that hit the trailer, identified as Richard Hoilman Sr. from Johnson City, was pronounced dead upon arriving at Johnson City Medical Center.

The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call (423) 434-6143.