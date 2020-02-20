JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying a male suspect after the Greer Convenience Store at 815 West Walnut Street was robbed on Wednesday.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, a black man in jeans and a black shirt entered the store on Wednesday and asked to use the store’s phone.

After using the phone, the suspect allegedly walked behind the counter and punched the clerk in the face.

The release says the suspect then took money from the register and fled the scene.

The scene was investigated by the Crime Investigation Division.

Anyone with information is asked to call JCPD at (423) 434-6166 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (423) 434-6158.