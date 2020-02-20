1  of  24
Closings & Delays
Ashe County, NC Schools Avery County, NC Schools Bristol, VA Schools Buchanan County, VA Schools Caldwell County, NC Schools Carter County, TN Schools Dickenson County, VA Schools Grayson County, VA Schools Hancock County, TN Schools Johnson County, TN Schools Lee County, VA Schools Mayland Community College Mitchell County, NC Schools Mountain Empire Community College Norton, VA City Schools Scott County, VA Schools Smyth County, VA Schools The Learning Center - Castlewood Tri-Cities Christian School Unicoi County, TN Schools Virginia Highlands Community College Washington County, TN Schools Washington County, VA Schools Wise County, VA Schools

JCPD: Public’s help sought to identify suspect after West Walnut Street convenience store robbery

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Johnson City Police Department

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying a male suspect after the Greer Convenience Store at 815 West Walnut Street was robbed on Wednesday.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, a black man in jeans and a black shirt entered the store on Wednesday and asked to use the store’s phone.

After using the phone, the suspect allegedly walked behind the counter and punched the clerk in the face.

The release says the suspect then took money from the register and fled the scene.

The scene was investigated by the Crime Investigation Division.

Anyone with information is asked to call JCPD at (423) 434-6166 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (423) 434-6158.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss