JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police say one person was taken to a hospital after a pickup truck went off the interstate and crashed into a vehicle on another road.

It happened Friday evening at the Interstate 26 bridge over East Maple Street in Johnson City.

(Photo: Kayla Carter/WJHL)

According to a Johnson City officer at the scene, a Toyota Tacoma traveling west on I-26 hit a guardrail, went off the interstate, and struck a fence between the east and westbound bridges before traveling down an embankment and hitting a car on East Maple Street below.

The officer said one person was taken to a hospital but no one was seriously hurt.