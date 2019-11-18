JCPD: Phone scam targeting local businesses warns employees not to tell management

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department is warning local businesses about a phone scam that has been circulating in the area.

According to a release from JCPD, the scam typically occurs late in the evening or near closing time, and the callers claim to be corporate office representatives.

The release says the callers tell employees they are conducting an audit because of discrepancies.

The callers reportedly warn whoever answers the phone to not tell management, because they are the ones suspected of stealing money from the company.

The callers then tell employees to take money from the register or safe and deposit it into a bank account or put it on a prepaid debit card and give the caller the card number.

JCPD advises business owners and managers to notify their employees and tell them to never give out any store-related information or move money outside of standard business practices.

If any local businesses encounter this scam or a similar one, they are asked to report it to the Criminal Investigations Division at 423-434-6166.