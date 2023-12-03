JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) is investigating a shooting that took place on Sunday afternoon.

A statement from the JCPD said the alleged shooting took place just after 1 p.m. at a residence on Mel Circle. One person of interest is in custody and one person was transported to a hospital for treatment of “gunshot injuries”, according to the release.

An investigation by the JCPD is ongoing.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as they become available.