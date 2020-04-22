JCPD: Pedestrian hit, killed on I-26 early Wednesday morning

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Johnson City Police Department have identified a pedestrian killed on Interstate 26 early Wednesday morning.

JCPD officials said the pedestrian, identified as Betty L. Chavez, 54, ran into the roadway on Interstate 26 near mile marker 26 when they were hit by a 1999 Dodge Dakota Pickup truck.

According to police, “The driver of the pickup, Larry Banner, immediately pulled onto the shoulder to check on the victim. While the victim was lying in the roadway, they were run over by a 2015 Nissan Altima driven by Adam Yarber. Yarber also immediately pulled onto the shoulder. Neither driver was injured.”

Police said Chavez died at the scene.

No charges have been filed at this time.

The body has been take to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center.

The JCPD Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team along with the Criminal Investigations Division is still investigating the incident.

