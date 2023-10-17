JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A pedestrian who was being treated for life-threatening after being hit by a truck on West Market Street Saturday morning has died.

On Saturday around 2:17 a.m., a pickup truck was traveling near the 2800 Block of West Market Street when it came over a hill and struck a pedestrian pushing a shopping cart in the traffic lane, the Johnson City Police Department previously reported.

The JCPD identified the pedestrian as Tasha Wolfe. Wolfe was taken to the Johnson City Medical Center where she had surgery and later died from her injuries, the police department announced on Tuesday.

The driver of the truck was given a misdemeanor citation for 1st offense of driving on a suspended license, driving an unregistered vehicle and violating the financial responsibility law.

The crash remains ongoing by the JCPD’s crash reconstruction team.