JCPD: Pawn shop manager issued criminal summons, counter-protester charged following Monday protest

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Johnson City Police Department gave their first on-camera interview Tuesday following protests outside of Volunteer Pawn Monday afternoon.

According to a police report, officers first responded to Volunteer Pawn on West Walnut Street Monday afternoon for a reported simple assault.

The report from police read, “Officers were dispatched to the listed location on 10-15 individuals refusing to leave the business.”

The report identified the business manager for Volunteer Pawn as Daryl Lovelace and states he told the group to leave. “The male suspect then when to the front door and attempted to block other individuals from entering.”

Johnson City Police Chief Karl Turner said during Tuesday’s interview that Lovelace is actually the owner of Volunteer Pawn.

The report added that a female tried to leave the business by getting out of the blocked door and that she pushed through the door and knocked Lovelace off balance.

According to officers, Lovelace then “grabbed her arm and spun her to the ground.”

Police said that officers served a criminal summons on Lovelace Monday night.

Johnson City Police Chief Karl Turner explained during Tuesday’s interview why a criminal summons was issued.

“He (the officer) was unsure of the intent of the girl who was leaving the store. Whether her intent was to open the door to assault him or she was simply trying to get out of the pawn shop and accidentally hit him. He wasn’t sure as far as intent that there was an assault that had occured or what her culpability was in that instance. So they wanted to take it in front of a detached neutral party to make a decision on the probable cause part of the assault,” Turner said.

Another Johnson City Police report detailed an arrest made during the protests that followed that incident on Monday.

In this report, police said an officer responded to Volunteer Pawn where they saw a man approach the sidewalk from across the business.

The man, identified as Randall Gray, was reportedly met by counter protesters.

The report stated the officers saw a fight involving Gray, and others.

Pictured: Randall Gray

Eventually, officers were able to separate those involved.

Gray was walked back toward Volunteer Pawn.

According to the police report, Gray was charged with disorderly conduct for his involvement in the fight.

Chief Turner also addressed this charge during Tuesday’s interview.

“There was a man that was arrested. He came and confronted some of the protesters. One of the protesters approached him. And he knocked a water bottle out of her hand. So officers arrested him for disorderly conduct at that time,” Turner said.

News Channel 11 reported in 2018 that Gray, a former Sullivan County corrections employee, was fired after he was arrested for domestic assault in Johnson City.

Tuesday morning, News Channel 11 spotted a few people outside of Volunteer Pawn.

The gate was locked and the business appeared to be closed as of Tuesday morning.

