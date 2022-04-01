JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) was called to a crash involving two motorcycles and a pickup truck on Thursday.

The crash occurred around 5:00 p.m. at the intersection of East Fairview Avenue and Roosevelt Street.

Both motorcycle drivers were taken to the Johnson City Medical Center for treatment. One of the motorcycle drivers was pronounced dead upon arriving at the hospital.

According to the release from the JCPD, another driver was released from the scene with non-threatening injuries. The occupants of the pickup were also cleared on the scene.

The identity of the driver who died is being withheld pending the notification of next-of-kin and an investigation is underway.

Johnson City’s Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team was called to the scene of the crash to investigate, according to the release.