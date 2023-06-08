JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – A Johnson City Police officer is recovering after sustaining injuries following a shooting incident Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a home in the 100 block of Wilson Avenue after a report of suspicious activity. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), when officers arrived, a shot was fired in the direction of an officer with the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD).

The TBI did not indicate what injuries were sustained by the injured officer. The events leading up to a shot being fired are still unknown.

Troy Baxley is a nearby resident who said he saw several blue lights and officers along Wilson Avenue Wednesday night.

“The police officers had their assault gear on,” Baxley said. “I knew something major was going on.”

News Channel 11 reached out to the TBI Thursday afternoon to learn who shot in the officer’s direction and to inquire if any arrests had been made. The agency did not release any additional information about the investigation.

The unidentified officer who sustained injuries is now recovering, according to the TBI. Johnson City Mayor Todd Fowler said he was appreciative of the efforts of the JCPD and the officer who was injured.

“It is a tough job, putting your life on the line every day,” Fowler said. “I’m just very pleased that we have people that want to do that job and are dedicated to it.”

Fowler said it’s been a difficult week for Johnson City. He said he’s hopeful there will be a resolution to this ongoing situation.

“The last week has been really tough on a lot of people in Johnson City with the death at a gas station and that investigation,” Fowler said. “Thankfully, we found those people and hopefully the same thing will happen with what’s going on with this investigation.”