JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) officer was injured in a Jonesborough crash Thursday evening, according to a crash report.

According to the report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), on Thursday at 8:30 p.m., a JCPD cruiser was driving north on Highway 11E, entered an intersection on a red light and was hit by a Ford F150 that was crossing towards Headtown Road.

The JCPD officer in the cruiser and the driver of the Ford were transported to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment of what was described by the THP as non-life-threatening injuries.

The THP report stated neither party involved was charged. Both drivers were reportedly wearing their seatbelts.