JCPD officer arrested after allegedly assaulting, threatening to kill girlfriend

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – According to court records obtained by News Channel 11, a Johnson City Police officer was arrested on charges of aggravated domestic assault after he allegedly held a gun to his girlfriend’s head.

Officer David Smith, 46, of Gray, was arrested early in the morning on Oct. 23 after his girlfriend arrived at the police department to report the alleged assault.

According to an affidavit obtained by News Channel 11, Smith drank four beers, began arguing with the victim and then pinned her against a cabinet. The affidavit says Smith then allegedly held a handgun to the victim’s head and told her “multiple times” that he was going to kill her.

The victim broke free and fled to the bathroom, according to the document’s narrative, where she locked herself inside and began filming with her phone. After more arguing, the victim said Smith took the phone from her and she ended the recording after she got it back.

After ending the recording, the affidavit says the victim fled to the police department.

Smith was contacted by phone, and he allegedly told investigators that he would be willing to speak with officers at the residence.

Once authorities arrived and read Smith his Miranda rights, however, the affidavit says he no longer wanted to speak with investigators without an attorney present.

Washington County Deputy Elizabeth Denton wrote in her sworn deposition that Smith “was determined to be the primary aggressor” in the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates.