JCPD: Multiple major roads flooded after heavy overnight rain

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department has issued a warning for drivers in the area after overnight flooding left several roads flooded Monday morning.

According to a release from JCPD, the following roads are experiencing flooding:

Riverview Rd.

Lafe Cox Rd.

Old Stage Road at Old Gray Station Rd.

Watauga Ave. at W. State of Franklin

Carroll Creek Rd. in the area of Knob Creek Rd.

Drivers are warned that there may be delays in morning traffic due to the flooding.

JCPD also warns drivers to not drive through standing water and to “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”