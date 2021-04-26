JCPD: Mountain City man charged with robbery after allegedly demanding drugs from pharmacy clerk

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Mountain City man has been arrested and charged in relation to a robbery at a Johnson City pharmacy earlier in April.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Eddie Dixon, 59, was arrested Sunday, April 25 and charged with aggravated robbery.

The release states Dixon was identified as a suspect after a robbery occurred at the CVS Pharmacy on West Market Street on April 10.

JCPD reports Dixon entered the pharamcy and demanded narcotics from the clerk.

He reportedly fled the scene before officers arrived.

Dixon was found by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and taken into custody, according to the release.

He was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and placed on a $25,000 bond. Dixon is scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon.