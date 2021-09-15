JCPD: Motorcyclist killed in crash on Highway 19W

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police on the scene of a crash on Highway 19W have confirmed at least one person was killed Wednesday evening.

According to officers with the Johnson City Police Department, a motorcyclist was killed when the crash occurred near Meridale Drive.

JCPD reports a vehicle hauler was crossing traffic when a motorcycle hit the trailer in the northbound lanes.

No one else was injured in the crash, according to JCPD.

News Channel 11’s crew on the scene reports that as of 6 p.m. traffic is slowly moving with one northbound and one southbound lane open. JCPD expects the highway to remain impacted until at least 9 p.m.

The Johnson City Fire Department and Washington County EMS also responded to the scene. The JCPD Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team has also been called to the scene.

No identities have been released.

