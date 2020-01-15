JCPD: Motorcyclist arrested after road rage incident, dragging police officer

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police say a motorcyclist was arrested after dragging a Johnson City police officer who was investigating a road rage incident.

Police responded on Tuesday to a reported hit-and-run involving a motorcycle in the area of State of Franklin Road and Watauga Avenue. An officer located the motorcycle and approached the driver while stopped in traffic at the intersection of Legion Street and King Springs.

According to JCPD, the officer tried to remove the driver from the motorcycle but the driver sped off, dragging the officer. The motorcycle then crashed and the driver, identified as 19-year-old William Kaywood of Johnson City, was arrested.

Investigators determined that Kaywood became upset after a vehicle cut off his friends in traffic. Police say he struck the vehicle’s mirror with his arm which caused damage.

Police charged Kaywood with vandalism under $1,000, evading arrest, and aggravated assault. He was taken to the Washington County Detention Center where he is being held on a $31,000 bond.