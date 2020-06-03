JCPD monitoring social media posts for any potential threats during future protests

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- As protesters marched through the streets of downtown Johnson City over the past several days, police have been nearby, monitoring the situation on the ground.

Major Debbie Botelho with the Johnson City Police Department said authorities also have eyes on the internet for any potential threats on social media.

Social media posts have been sent to News Channel 11 regarding outside groups coming into the region to “hijack” the previously scheduled protests.

Major Botelho said in part Wednesday, “We do monitor that and we have some agencies that monitor that so yeah, we are on top of that. I took several calls yesterday in regards to one certain post that was on there and we’re well aware of that.”

News Channel 11’s Kaylyn Kluck asked Major Botelho specifically about certain types of clothing that could signal white supremacists in a crowd and if that was something that was on their radar.

“We have intelligence that we have that we know some things that are going on and so we are monitoring that quite closely to make sure that everybody stays safe. That is our main goal. We want everyone to stay safe, we don’t need anybody hurting this, nobody,” Major Botelho said.

With conflicting social media posts Wednesday, it was unclear if there was a protest scheduled.

News Channel 11 is reaching out to organizers of the previous protests to find out more about if and when anything is planned to take place in the future.

