JCPD: Masked man arrested after allegedly illegally possessing gun, spitting on officer

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Church Hill man is facing multiple charges after police say he entered a store with a gun tucked in his pants and spit on an officer during his arrest.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Antonio Watterson, 29, was arrested after officers responded to the Roadrunner on West Walnut Street where a masked man had reportedly entered the store with a gun tucked into his pants.

The release says investigating officers found that Watterson was unlawfully in possession of the handgun.

While officers were investigating, Watterson allegedly assaulted a JCPD officer by spitting in the officer’s face.

JCPD reports that while Watterson was being booked into the Washington County Detention Center, a small amount of methamphetamine was found on his person.

Watterson was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a weapon and introduction of contraband into a penal facility.

He is being held on a $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon.