JCPD: Man, woman facing multiple drug charges after followed by victim of hit-and-run

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man and woman were both arrested and face multiple charges after police say they hit another vehicle and were followed by the victim of the crash.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers responded to a hit and run crash at North State of Franklin Road and West Market Street at 1:29 a.m. on Monday.

The victim of the hit and run reportedly told 911 that she followed the vehicle that had hit her to the 200 block of Lamont Street.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as 44-year-old Jonathan Aloisio of Limestone, and his passenger, 27-year-old Amy Hyder of Johnson City, allegedly fled on foot from the vehicle.

The release says officers were able to find Aloisio and Hyder hiding behind a home on the 600 block of West Watauga Avenue.

Two bags were allegedly found where the two were arrested. Inside officers reportedly found various drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine, marijuana, cash and a firearm.

Aloisio is charged with:

driving on a revoked license (first offense)

failure to exercise due care

failure to maintain financial responsibility

leaving the scene of an accident

unlawful possession of a weapon

possession of methamphetamine with intent to resell

possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia

possessing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony

Hyder is charged with:

possession of methamphetamine with intent to resell

possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia

Aloisio and Hyder were both taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Detention Center.

Aloisio was placed on a $24,000 bond, and Hyder was held on a $10,000.

They were both scheduled to appear in court on Monday afternoon.