JCPD: Man wanted out of Pennsylvania arrested in Johnson City after allegedly posing as deceased brother

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A wanted Pennsylvania man was arrested in Johnson City Tuesday after providing a false driver’s license officers.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers were alerted that Henry Laughman, 39, of Hanover, Pennsylvania, was in the area. Laughman reportedly had an active arrest warrant out of Pennsylvania.

JCPD reports officers were told he was possibly in a green Kia Soul with Pennsylvania tags.

The release states an officer found the vehicle around 6 p.m. in the parking lot of the West Market Street Walmart.

Officers report speaking with a man who matched the description of Laughman.

“When asked for his identification, Mr. Laughman initially produced a Maryland driver’s license containing the information of his deceased brother and stated that it was his driver’s license,” the release states.

Laughman was arrested and charged with identity theft and fugitive from justice.

He was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and was being held without bond as of Wednesday. Laughman is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.