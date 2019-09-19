JCPD: Man used counterfeit money to pay for food at KFC, Burger King

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Johnson City Police have arrested a man for criminal simulation after he paid for multiple meals with counterfeit $100 bills.

JCPD officials say Xaviar Barber, 38, has been charged with two counts of criminal simulation.

Officers first responded to the Kentucky Fried Chicken in Johnson City on September 5th after a customer, later identified as Xaviar Barber, ordered food and paid with a counterfeit $100 bill.

On September 16th, officers responded to the Burger King on South Roan Street in Johnson City after Barber also reportedly paid for food with a counterfeit $100 bill.

Barber was arrested Wednesday. Bond was set at $2,500 bond. He was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon in Washington County.