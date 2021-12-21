JCPD: Man shot on Lone Oak Road Monday night already facing sexual assault, kidnapping charges

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) revealed new details of a shooting in the 1700 block of Lone Oak Road that sent one man to the hospital.

According to a release from JCPD, when officers arrived at the scene at 6:15 p.m., they discovered Wayne Alvin Morris Sr., Johnson City, in a yard. He had been shot multiple times, the release states.

An investigation revealed that a man and woman had arrived at the home to find Morris armed and hiding behind the house. Police say the man confronted Morris, who proceeded to assault the male victim with a weapon.

The man then drew a firearm and shot Morris.

It was also revealed throughout the investigation that the woman had an active order of protection against Morris. Police confirmed with News Channel 11 that she had had a previous relationship with him.

At the time of the shooting, Morris was wanted by JCPD for aggravated assault, kidnapping, stalking and violation of an order of protection.

Additional charges will be placed against Morris after Monday night’s shooting, according to the release.

Previous News Channel 11 coverage included Morris’ arrest in September after he was accused of entering a home and sexually assaulting a woman. He then held her in the residence against her will, the release for the incident stated.

The First Judicial District Attorney’s Office will review the shooting investigation.