JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police arrested a Johnson City man Wednesday — more than a month after a suspect reportedly stole an SUV from two people at gunpoint.

A news release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) revealed that the alleged incident occurred on July 1 on Knob Creek Dock Road. After robbing two victims at gunpoint, the release stated, the suspect fled in a silver SUV.

On Aug. 3, police found the SUV and a man, identified as Jonathon Bulla, whom they arrested on unrelated charges. Police executed a search warrant on the vehicle and found one of the victim’s insurance cards inside, according to the release.

The JCPD tacked on additional charges on Bulla as he was at the Washington County Detention Center, including aggravated robbery, attempted carjacking, auto burglary and theft of property over $1,000. He remains in the Washington County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond. His arraignment is scheduled for Thursday at 1:30 p.m.