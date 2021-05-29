JCPD: Man in custody after attempting to choke his girlfriend

Local

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Washington County Detention Center

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department reported the arrest of a Georgia man after he allegedly attempted to choke his girlfriend.

According to a press release by the department, officers were called to the parking lot of the Walgreens pharmacy on South Roan Street around 10 a.m. in response to a domestic disturbance.

The report states that investigation revealed Taylor Ramsey, 26, of Hiram, Georgia “attempted to choke his girlfriend multiple times causing bruising and abrasions while parked on the lot.”

Officers placed Ramsey under arrest and charged him with aggravated assault.

Ramsey’s arraignment is set for Tuesday. He is currently being held at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss