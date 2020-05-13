JCPD: Man facing kidnapping charge after allegedly trying to leave woman’s yard with 2-year-old boy

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly walked into a yard and attempted to leave with a 2-year-old boy.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 900 block of Hopson Street to investigate a kidnapping and found Christopher Coffey, 42, attempting to leave the area with the child.

The grandmother of the boy told officers that Coffey, whose address is also in the 900 block of Hopson Road, had walked into her yard and began playing with her grandson.

According to the release, she also told police that Coffey then picked up her grandson and refused to give him back to her.

Officers report Coffey was trying to leave the area upon their arrival, but officers were able to restrain him and safely remove the child from his arms.

The release says neither the child nor Coffey were injured during the incident, and the boy was returned to his grandmother.

Coffey was arrested and charged with especially aggravated kidnapping.

He was transported to the Washington County Detention Center where he is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Coffey is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon.