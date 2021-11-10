JCPD: Man facing arson charges following structure fire

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man has been arrested on multiple charges following a structure fire on the 100-block of Legion Street Sunday night, a release from the Johnson City Police Department revealed.

The release states that the fire was quickly extinguished and began at the lower level of the building.

A joint investigation between police and the Johnson City Fire Department led to the arrest of Phillip Villanueva, Johnson City, for arson and trespassing.

Villanueva was transported to the Washington County Detention Center on a $6,000 bond.