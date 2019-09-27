JCPD: Man faces felony charges after using broken glass to cut victim during argument

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Tri-Cities man is facing felony charges after police say he used a piece of broken glass on a victim during an argument last month.

According to the Johnson City Police Department, officers from their department and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gary Barnett and charged him with aggravated assault.

According to a report from JCPD, officers responded to a domestic disturbance call last month on Aug. 18 near East Ridge Court and reportedly discovered Barnett used a piece of glass to cut a victim during an argument.

Barnett left the scene while the victim was treated.

After a month with an arrest warrant out, officers were able to locate Barnett Friday morning near Elliott and Scott Circle.

He is currently being held in the Washington County Detention Center on bond and is expected to be arraigned this morning in court.