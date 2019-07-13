JCPD: Man charged with leaving child in car near Old Navy; Open bottle of liquor, syringe discovered in vehicle

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough man now faces felony charges after reportedly leaving a child in a vehicle on Friday.

According to the Johnson City Police Department, Kevin Nelms, 21, of Jonesborough was arrested last night and charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect/endangerment.

In a report issued by JCPD, officers responded to the Old Navy shopping center in reference to a child being alone in a car.

According to the report, officers were able to get the child out of the vehicle through an unlocked door.

Officers say the vehicle was reporting still running and they were able to see an open bottle of liquor, a syringe, .5 grams of methamphetamine and an unknown pill.

An investigation showed the child and car were under the care of Nelms during the incident.

A warrant was later issued and Nelms was arrested at a Jonesborough address on Friday.

Nelms is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond and his arraignment is set for 1:30 p.m.